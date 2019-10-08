Fresh off of his successful REVOLT Summit in Atlanta, Sean "Diddy" Combs and AT&T are gearing up for the conference's next installment in Los Angeles. The summit's format for the Golden State will mirror that of its predecessor and feature hot topic conversations with a panel of professionals and industry power players looking to drop knowledge on the culture and business of hip hop.

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and the label's president Terrence "Punch" Henderson are said to be co-chairs of the Los Angeles summit. The L.A.-based record label hosts a roster of successful artists including Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolBoy Q, Ab-Soul, SZA, and Isaiah Rashad.

"In Atlanta, we shocked the youth and our audience with thought-provoking panels and one of a kind networking opportunities," Diddy shared. "With Top Dawg and Punch from TDE as our co-chairs in addition to Snoop Dogg, Angela Rye and Killer Mike, we are ready to bring this energy and empowerment to Los Angeles so they too can experience the REVOLT Summit firsthand."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The REVOLT Summit in L.A. will also feature panelists who will discuss Criminal Justice Reform and the Cannabis Revolution, while also giving guests the opportunity to meet with business leaders for 10-minute, one-on-one mentorship sessions. A goal of the event is to help shape the next generation of industry leaders by sharing wisdom and insight into the hip hop industry, as they help them network to form relationships that can positively impact their present and future careers.

The REVOLT Summit will take place on October 25-27, and tickets are available at REVOLTSummit.com.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images