Snoop Dogg says his intention were pure and good when he lashed out at Gayle King last month for asking about Kobe Bryant‘s past sexual assault case during an interview with Kobe’s friend Lisa Leslie. Ahead of tomorrow’s Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, which we caught a preview of this weekend where Jada opens up with her reaction to Snoop’s comments, the Dogfather says he was just trying to “protect” Vanessa Bryant and the girls at that time. He says he wanted to make sure that the message was clear that they loved Kobe and to be respectful of the family during that time.

"I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way. And I wanted to make sure that the message was across that we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids," Snoop said in another sneak peak from Wednesday's show. "That’s what the whole intent was: To protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving and let’s give them that respect."

During his appearance, Jada explains to Snoop that his response to King made her heart drop, and that it felt like he was talking to herself in the process.

"When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped," Jada said in a preview. "I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me... I was like, 'Not Snoop.' And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing."

Look for the full episode of Red Table Talk with Snoop Dogg to air tomorrow, February 26 on Facebook Watch at 12 p.m. ET.