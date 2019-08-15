There's no doubt that Snoop Dogg had a very tight relationship with Nipsey Hussle. Snoop Dogg was even a speaker at Nip's public service at the Staples' Center. Snoop Dogg is the rap game's collective uncle but the rapper recently sat down with Elliot Wilson where he described really feeling like a "proud uncle" to Nipsey Hussle.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

As Snoop Dogg prepares to release his new album, I Wanna Thank Me, he chopped it up with Elliot Wilson for the latest episode of Car Test where he recalled the last time he saw Nipsey Hussle. It was the Grammy party for Nip where he and Jay-Z were in the building. Snoop explained that Jay has always shown love to Nip and that night, the two of them felt like "proud uncles."

"I remember the last time I seen him. At that party that night with Jay-Z," he said. "It was so beautiful because me and Jay-Z was on some like, 'n***a, this n***a the shit,' like, you know what I'm sayin'? Like some proud uncles, you know what I'm sayin'?... 'Cause Jay-Z fuck with him like I fuck with him. He just long-range fuckin' with him from New York but still fuckin' with him, n***a, like in a real mothafuckin' way."

He added, "It was some dope sh*t that me and this n***a were in there that night and we talkin' about him and Nip walked up. It was like, 'N***a, you got the king of the West and the king of the East in this mothafucka.'... There's a picture the girl took and you could see him smiling like holdin' my jacket, like, with his head down... That was a great moment with Nip.'

Peep the entire clip below on TIDAL.