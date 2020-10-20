Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Lady Of Rage, & Timbaland Posse'd Up On "Set It Off"

It's Snoop Dogg's 49th birthday, and it feels appropriate to highlight one of his many classic tunes -- a list that's admittedly difficult to narrow down, but the revisiting process is all part of the fun. In the end, Tha Last Meal feels like a worthwhile contender, and it's hard to resist an absolutely stacked posse cut featuring Ice Cube, The Lady Of Rage, Kurupt, MC Ren Nate Dogg, and Timbaland. With several alumni of the Death Row era, it's hard for this one not to feel nostalgic, even with Timbaland's distinctive bounce setting the tone.

Setting things off is none other than MC Ren, representing the N.W.A. movement with an aggressive opening verse. Snoop is up next, his charisma and street cred blending effortlessly. "Everyday we high, it's like a nine to five," he spits, making it sound easy. "I got my nina my fo'-heata beata by my side / I keep it tucked close when I'm on the West coast, I keep it on post when I'm with my East coast folks locs." Ice Cube holds down the hook, while Lady Of Rage (who snaps, as expected), Kurupt, and Nate Dogg round things out with that much-welcomed Death Row presence, evoking shades of some classic Chronic posse cuts.

All things considered, "Set It Off" is an interesting middle ground between two eras, and let's be honest: they don't make tracks like this anymore. Happy birthday to Snoop Doggy Dogg!

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Here come The Villain again, grab your ho and get the fuck outta town

This nig**a shit make the world go round

It's that black ni**ga Ren, duck when I bust

Make Jada get on these nuts, make Will love to cuss