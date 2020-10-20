Today marks an exciting day for one of hip-hop's most legendary artists, Snoop Doggy Dogg, who officially celebrates his forty-ninth birthday today. Seeing how beloved the Doggfather is among his peers -- not to mention the fact that he has basically collaborated with every single one of them -- it's no wonder that so many emcees came through to share some well-wishes.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

After Snoop shared a self-celebratory round-up highlighting "rappers talking about Snoop Dogg," a video featuring Dr. Dre, A$AP Rocky, Nipsey Hussle, and Wiz Khalifa, several of his collaborators hit Instagram to spread the love. "It always feels good to spend time with Snoop. Happy Birthday homie," writes Ice Cube, who worked with Snoop on tracks like "Set It Off" and "Chin Check." "ICON," writes Rick Ross, while Juicy J offers up a "Happy C day legend."

In a tribute post on his own page, Xzibit took a moment to pen a message for Snoop, with whom he worked on "Bitch Please," "Bitch Please 2," "D.N.A," "X," and "California Vacation," and most recently, the Serial Killers cut "Triggered." "Happy C Day @snoopdogg !" writes X. "Enjoy your day as you complete another cycle around the sun. Well deserved. G’s up..." Clearly, few artists elicit such universal praise, and for good reason. Snoop has continuously provided wisdom, music, humor, and insight, the rare sort of individual who resonates with all walks of life.

As he celebrates another year of life, be sure to show some birthday love to the game's collective Uncle. May he have one hell of a day!