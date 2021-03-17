Though widely viewed as hip-hop's collective uncle, Snoop Dogg is a family man who dons many different hats. Not only is the legendary icon a father of three, but he also happens to be a grandfather of four grandchildren-- a number that recently grew to include the newest addition to the Snoop family.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Earlier today, Snoop took a break from sharing memes and having a laugh at current events to celebrate the birth of his granddaughter. "Grandpas new grand baby lil phi phi," captions Snoop, sharing a picture of the sleeping newborn baby. The news was celebrated by several of Snoop's fellow OGs, including Ice-T and DJ Premier, both of whom hit the comments with some congratulatory messages. Likewise did OT Genasis, who welcomed the growth of the Snoop Dogg family with a blue heart emoji.

In addition to welcoming young Phi Phi to the world, Snoop also took a moment to announce the incoming release of his new single "C.E.O," sharing a snippet for good measure. From the sound of it, the track finds Snoop revisiting his west coast roots, taking to a bouncy instrumental to flex his unrivaled status. Look for that to land tomorrow at 9:00 PM west coast time -- midnight Eastern.

Clearly, it's a great time for Snoop Dogg and his family, and we'd like to extend our congratulations to the entire Broadus clan. Be sure to show grandpa Snoop some love in the comments below. Should you be eager to see what else the Doggfather has been cooking up, look for him to appear on 50 Cent's upcoming BMF series, where he'll star in the recurring role of Pastor Swift.