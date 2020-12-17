Snoop Dogg & October London Share "The Greatest Gift"

Snoop Dogg has his fingers in about every conceivable pie, so are you really surprised to see him slide down the proverbial chimney with two new tracks for the holiday playlist? Following the release of the lively "Funky Christmas," which features the vocal talents of October London, Snoop opts to slow things down with a mistletoe ballad, once again featuring London handling business behind the microphone. In fact, Snoop is hardly present on this new slow jam, his presence felt solely in spirit.

Despite his absence, October London is more than capable of carrying this one on his back, his lush vocals sometimes even evoking glimmers of the late, great, Nate Dogg. "The greatest gift would be your love for Christmas," sings London, over a delicate piano. "Such a glorious time and our favorite wine / When the snow shall fall, In your eyes, the lights I see are twinkling." The perfect soundtrack for a cozy night by the fire, sipping a fine vintage with a loved one while the snow falls outside.

Check out October London and Snoop Dogg's "The Greatest Gift," and should you be the type to enjoy immersing yourself in the holiday spirit, consider adding this one to your rotation as the days toward Christmas dwindle.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The greatest gift would be your love for Christmas

Such a glorious time and our favorite wine

When the snow shall fall

In your eyes, the lights I see are twinkling