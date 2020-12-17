mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Gets Groovy With "Funky Christmas" Song

Alex Zidel
December 17, 2020 10:32
Doggystyle Records/EMPIREDoggystyle Records/EMPIRE
Doggystyle Records/EMPIRE

Funky Christmas
Snoop Dogg Feat. October London

Snoop Dogg is selling PS5's for half-price on his new holiday song "Funky Christmas" with October London.


It's always a good time with Snoop Dogg during the holidays. The rap legend has got a lot lined up for the upcoming holiday season, presenting his brand new Snoop Cali Red and announcing his virtual New Year's Eve party. Clearly, Snoop is getting the bag for Christmas, and he's celebrating with a couple of new holiday-themed funk jams.

Teaming up with October London, Snoop Dogg has officially dropped a two-set of new records, including "Funky Christmas", where he dishes on how he'll spend December 25.

"Mama in the kitchen, cooking rice/Selling PS5's for half-price," jokes Uncle Snoop on this one, getting topical. The funky banger was produced by FredWreck, and it features none other than special guest Poppa Snoop. You've got to love this man.

This is the first of two new holiday songs -- which are mislabeled and currently mixed up on SoundCloud -- from Snoop Dogg to release today. Check it out below and let us know if you'll be adding this one to the Christmas playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't want no Christmasâso don't bring me no damn trees
I don't want no Christmas so you won't be getting no gifts from me

