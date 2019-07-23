Snoop Dogg, and the zany adventures he winds up in, never cease to amaze. Whether he's engaging in culinary arts with Martha Stewart, or chopping it up in the studio with KXNG Crooked, Snoop's extensive friend circle encompasses all walks of life. It's no surprise that he found himself crossing paths with one of Hollywood's elite actors, Brad Pitt, finding common ground in the process. So much so, that Snoop made sure to praise the Oscar Nominee with some lofty compliments.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Great man great friend," writes The Doggfather, alongside an image of himself and Pitt looking dapper. "In a great movie that’s about. To drop. Once upon a time in Hollywood." Of course, he's referencing Quentin Tarantino's upcoming ninth film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robie, and many more. Given Quentin's track record, it's entirely likely that Snoop's assessment is pure facts - one has to wonder if Pitt will find himself on the receiving end of another Academy Award nomination.

Check out the bromance in action below, via Snoop's IG. We like to think they sparked up Se7en joints over the course of the night, one strain for every deadly sin. Who'd have thought Snoop Dogg and Brad Pitt would be such kindred spirits?