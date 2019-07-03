Quentin Tarantino has always entertained the idea that he will retire at his 10 film mark. The gifted director has given us such films as Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Reservoir Dogs and more. His latest film that has yet to hit theaters, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, is technically his 9th feature film but according to him, it could be his last, dipping out one movie less than what fans anticipated.



John Phillips/Getty Images

The 56-year-old recently chatted with GQ about his career and his 9th film, where the publication asked him if he would end with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

“Well, um,” he said, “if it’s really well received, maybe I won’t go to 10. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

He added: “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

GQ even spoke with Brad Pitt, who stars in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and explained how Quentin may not be bluffing here. “I think he’s dead serious," Brad said. "And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we’re not going to have to say goodbye for a long time.”

Peep the teaser for the film below.