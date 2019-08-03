Snoh Aalegra Sings About Complicated Love In "Situationship"

Snoh Aalegra is the seductively smooth Swedish songstress who's arguably one of RnB's best voices out there right now. The artist gained recognition after Drake sampled her timeless (pun intended) single, "Time," in his track, "Do Not Disturb," with people starting to notice that all the work she put out has an impossibly vibes-y, lounge music quality to it. Now, Aalegra has come through to drop off yet another teaser of her upcoming album, Ugh, Those Feels Again, with her single "Situationship." The album, which is set for release on August 16th, will only be the young artist's second album, following her 2017 debut LP, FEELS, and if her work so far is anything to go by, the project will be one to watch out for.

In the smooth-like-honey track, Aalegra croons about a situation which is all too familiar to more than a few of us: a complicated, unofficial relationship. “Loving you is everything / So obvious, we can’t pretend / Said this time and time again / Sleep on it and try again,” she sings along to the dreamy backing music - made even more ethereal with angel-like female backing vocals and soft jingles incorporated into the instrumentals. With production from P2J, the track served as the fourth release from the upcoming project, which is available for pre-order as of yesterday.

Quotable Lyrics:

So tell me how to resist what we have when it feels right

The moments that I'm with you‚ I forget about the issues, oh (I keep forgetting now)

Too many times you and I made love in my mind (Yeah)

The truth is that I miss you, no way I can forget you now‚ no