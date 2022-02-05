Snoh Aalegra's voice, an alluring mixture of soothing and sultry, has grabbed the ears of R&B listeners worldwide. On a lot of occasions, singers in the current meta are praised on their vocal ability, but offer lackluster songwriting to accompany it. When it comes to Snoh Aalegra, she has ability and pensmanship in spades. The tour is the perfect opportunity to give those gifts to her fans around the country.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The tour, an amalgamation of her most recent musical ventures Ugh, Those Feels Again and Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, will be appropriately titled Ugh, Those Temporary Highs. The United States tour dates will operate as follows:

03-21 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

03-23 Toronto, Ontario - History

03-27 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

03-29 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

03-31 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

04-02 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

04-03 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

04-04 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

04-06 Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

04-09 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

04-30 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

05-01 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05-03 Atlanta, GA - Coco-Cola Rroxy

05-04 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

05-07 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05-08 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

05-11 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

05-12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

05-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Malkin Bowl

05-28 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

05-30 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Ugh, Those Feels Again, released in 2019, reached the top 10 in Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. The track "I Want You Around" was a massive hit, hitting number one on the Adult R&B charts as well. Her following project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, is nominated for Best R&B album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

We'll keep you posted on any new information regarding Snoh Aalegra's upcoming tour.