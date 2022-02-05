Snoh Aalegra looks to showcase her most recent projects across the US.
Snoh Aalegra's voice, an alluring mixture of soothing and sultry, has grabbed the ears of R&B listeners worldwide. On a lot of occasions, singers in the current meta are praised on their vocal ability, but offer lackluster songwriting to accompany it. When it comes to Snoh Aalegra, she has ability and pensmanship in spades. The tour is the perfect opportunity to give those gifts to her fans around the country.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
The tour, an amalgamation of her most recent musical ventures Ugh, Those Feels Again and Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, will be appropriately titled Ugh, Those Temporary Highs. The United States tour dates will operate as follows:
03-21 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
03-23 Toronto, Ontario - History
03-27 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
03-29 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
03-31 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
04-02 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
04-03 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
04-04 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
04-06 Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
04-09 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
04-30 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
05-01 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05-03 Atlanta, GA - Coco-Cola Rroxy
05-04 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
05-07 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05-08 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
05-11 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
05-12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
05-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Malkin Bowl
05-28 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
05-30 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Ugh, Those Feels Again, released in 2019, reached the top 10 in Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. The track "I Want You Around" was a massive hit, hitting number one on the Adult R&B charts as well. Her following project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, is nominated for Best R&B album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
We'll keep you posted on any new information regarding Snoh Aalegra's upcoming tour.