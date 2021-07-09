Snoh Aalegra Shares Her Ethereal New Album, "TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES"

After a relatively quiet 2020 in which she mostly featured on other artist's records, Snoh Aalegra has officially returned with TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, her first full-length studio album in nearly two full years.

The Iranian Swedish-born singer's new 15-track album succeeds her critically acclaimed sophomore album Ugh, Those Feels Again, and it comes packaged with two different features from Tyler, The Creator as well as a rare guest appearance from James Fauntleroy. TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES only contains two previously heard tracks: 2020's "DYING 4 YOUR LOVE" and the newly released No I.D. and Maneesh-produced single "LOST YOU."

From start to finish, Snoh's latest album is absolutely ethereal, with dreamy soundscapes that perfectly compliment her velvety vocals. Like the aforementioned track "LOST YOU," the project boasts a significant amount of production from No I.D., and it also features compelling contributions from producers such as Tyler, The Creator, The Neptunes, and Atlanta-based producer Sensei Bueno.

Listen to TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES by Snoh Aalegra below, and let us know your thou

Tracklist:

1. INDECISIVE

2. LOST YOU

3. IN YOUR EYES

4. JUST LIKE THAT

5. NEON PEACH (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

6. WE DON'T HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT

7. TANGERINE DREAM

8. TEMPORARY HIGHS

9. VIOLET SKIES

10. IN THE MOMENT (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

11. ON MY MIND (feat. James Fauntleroy)

12. TASTE

13. EVERYTHING

14. DYING 4 YOUR LOVE

15. SAVE YOURSELF