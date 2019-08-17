Snoh Aalegra Blesses Us With "Ugh, Those Feels Again" Album

Years removed from her FEELS debut album, songstress Snoh Aalegra has at long last touched down with its follow up, delivering on Ugh, Those Feels Again.

Picking up where FEELS left off, the new effort finds Snoh baring it all in a well-crafted exploration of heartbreak, romance, and bouncing back.

"Well, it's like a continuation of Feels, the previous album," she tells Billboard. "I'm still that emotional, passionate, sad girl -- but a hopeful sad girl. The A-side is more positive and you can feel that spirit in those songs more than on Feels. Because I'm in a different place in my life compared to how I felt two years ago. So I put that on this new album."

