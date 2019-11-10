mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoh Aalegra Graces New "Godfather Of Harlem" Track "Wolves Are Out Tonight"

Milca P.
November 09, 2019 19:34
Snoh Aalegra adds to the "Godfather Of Harlem" soundtrack.


Snoh Aalegra is the latest voice to be added to the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack. This time around the Swedish-born songstress hops over the Swizz Beatz-crafted backdrop on new select "Wolves Are Out Tonight."

The nostalgic production receives a wondrous complement in Snoh's matured vocals as she weaves a tale in tandem with the current storyline playing out on the EPIX drama series. She joins a host of artists that includes A$AP Ferg, Rick Ross, DMX, Buddy, Dave East, & Wale among others. Since the show's premiere, new tracks have arrived in conjunction with new episodes and continue to score the retelling of the story of late mob boss Bumpy Johnson, portrayed by Forest Whitaker.

Quotable Lyrics

A king has been shot down
His crown's been taken
Now people are watching
Words they speakin'

Snoh Aalegra new music Godfather of Harlem Soundtrack Swizz Beatz
