Sneaker Unboxing: Air Jordan 34 "Bred"

The Air Jordan 34 "Bred" has appeal both on and off the court.

Jordan Brand gave us a bit of a swerve when they launched the Air Jordan 34 in a unique "Blue Void" colorway, but we always knew it wouldn't be long before the 34s released in a classic Chicago Bulls inspired colorway.

The Air Jordan 34 "Bred" launched at retailers this past Thursday, October 10 for the retail price of $180 - and the kicks are still available at all major retailers.

Billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), the AJ34 is highlighted by the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Jordan Brand designer Tate Kuerbis has described the 34 as the "purest form of a basketball shoe,” but its also has lifestyle appeal as a sneaker you can wear on the daily.

It is truly one of the most comfortable basketball sneakers I've tested out in recent memory and there are several other dope colorways already in the works.