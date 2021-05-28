Smoove'L Displays Immense Confidence On Energetic New Single "GRIME"

Brooklyn artist Smoove'L has been making big moves over the last couple of years and fans have been eager to hear whatever he has in store for them. The Brooklyn drill movement continues to thrive and Smoove'L's sound is one that resonates with younger listeners. These last few months have been a beacon of consistency for the artist and on Friday, he dropped a brand new track called "GRIME."

With this track, the beat and the lyrics certainly help make this song live up to its name. Right from the get-go, Smoove'L gets unapologetically braggadocios and he doesn't seem to mind if he offends anyone. From there, the artist talks that talk and it makes for one of those signature Brooklyn drill tracks that will make you want to get in the gym.

Check out the track below and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I go dumb on you bitches, facts (Facts)

I ain't got feelings for none of you bitches (For none of you bitches)

That's word to my mother, I'ma get it (I'ma get it, facts)

And all of that fuck shit, I'm with it (I'm with it,)