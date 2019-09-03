mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smokepurpp Unleashes "Devil In A Tight Dress" In Anticipation Of "Deadstar 2"

Aron A.
September 03, 2019 19:30
Devil In A Tight Dress
Smokepurpp

Smokepurpp is back with a melancholic banger.


It's been an incredibly quiet year for Smokepurpp. Although he and Lil Pump have been some of the loudest people in the rap game in the past two years, they've both simmered down with the wild antics to an extent. Smokepurpp has been teasing the release of his forthcoming project, Deadstar 2 for a minute, although there's yet to be any sort of formal announcement of its release. In anticipation of the project, he's come through with a lil' bop to hold you over.

Smokepurpp teams up with Nick Mira for his latest track, "Devil In A Tight Dress." Purpp strays away from his typical, bass-thumping, lean-sipping style to a more melodic and melancholic vibe. Truthfully, it sounds heavily inspired by Trippie Redd more than a Purpp song but perhaps that's the direction he's planning on taking with his new single.

Quotable Lyrics
I told her that I love her but that's only off the pills
I think that she know that but she in it for the thrill
I need you to feel me, I need you to heal me

Smokepurpp nick mira new track new song Deadstar 2
