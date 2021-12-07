Florida rapper Smokepurpp may have had a run-in with the police because a mugshot photo has been circulating for the last few hours on social media, seemingly suggesting that he has been arrested. Right now, there is very limited information available regarding his alleged arrest.

The rumors started to break on Monday night as hip-hop fans commented about Purpp's alleged arrest on Reddit, Twitter, and other platforms. Nobody is quite sure of what happened to Purpp but the mugshot photo shows the 24-year-old rapper with a straight face, looking right into the camera.



This comes at the end of a relatively quiet year for Smokepurpp. The rapper experimented with his style in releases from earlier this year before dropping his return single "Not Your Speed" last month with Lil Gnar. After the release of his new single, Purpp stopped updating his social media pages until last week, when he shared a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh. He has not commented on rumors about his arrest and we will keep you updated as more information is released.

The former XXL Freshman is presently gearing up for the release of his upcoming collaborative project with Murda Beatz, titled Bless Yo Trap 2, which is set to drop next year.