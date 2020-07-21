mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smino, J.I.D, & Kenny Beats Come Together On Blazing Single "Baguetti"

Erika Marie
July 21, 2020 02:15
Prepare to listen to this one on repeat as Smino, J.I.D, and Kenny Beats create fire.


I may only be Monday, but that doesn't mean that we can't make room for surprise drops. While we're awaiting Smino's third studio album that is rumored to be released soon, the rapper dropped off a fire new single that he completed along with Kenny Beats and Dreamville's J.I.D titled  "Baguetti." The trio partnered up for a track that is sure to be on repeat for hip hop fans and we're grateful that it hasn't arrived among a slew of other new releases so we can enjoy this one without distractions.

"Me n @jidsv out err where. @kennybeats onna drums . 🐶 if you runnin dis up," Smino wrote over on Instagram. J.I.D added, "Out now on all the places!! @kennybeats @smino 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍📀📀📀📀. Give "Baguetti" a spin or two and let us know which bars are your favorite from this one by Smino, J.I.D, and Kenny Beats.

Quotable Lyrics

Born and raised here
Been a slave in a grave, I'll prolly decay here
You would know what I mean if you came from here
But this all Imma say, "Welcome to the A" (Welcome to the A)
East Atlanta, I was playin' with clay, hit the three
Curry with the pot, with the D

Smino
Smino J.I.D Kenny Beats
