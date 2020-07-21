Smino, J.I.D, & Kenny Beats Come Together On Blazing Single "Baguetti"

I may only be Monday, but that doesn't mean that we can't make room for surprise drops. While we're awaiting Smino's third studio album that is rumored to be released soon, the rapper dropped off a fire new single that he completed along with Kenny Beats and Dreamville's J.I.D titled "Baguetti." The trio partnered up for a track that is sure to be on repeat for hip hop fans and we're grateful that it hasn't arrived among a slew of other new releases so we can enjoy this one without distractions.

"Me n @jidsv out err where. @kennybeats onna drums . 🐶 if you runnin dis up," Smino wrote over on Instagram. J.I.D added, "Out now on all the places!! @kennybeats @smino 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍📀📀📀📀. Give "Baguetti" a spin or two and let us know which bars are your favorite from this one by Smino, J.I.D, and Kenny Beats.

Quotable Lyrics

Born and raised here

Been a slave in a grave, I'll prolly decay here

You would know what I mean if you came from here

But this all Imma say, "Welcome to the A" (Welcome to the A)

East Atlanta, I was playin' with clay, hit the three

Curry with the pot, with the D