Chance The Rapper is still doing the rounds for his latest album The Big Day that features 22 songs with some memorable collaborations. The third single on the tape, "Eternal" that features none other than Smino was the song of choice when it came to Chance's Ellen DeGeneres Show performance. The Chicago-bred rapper suited up with two backing singers to show off his choreography moves and singing chops with an appearance by Smino to rap his verse.

In other Chance news, the "We Go High" rapper recently broke news to his fans that he will be pushing back his tour so he can spend quality time with his family since he just welcomed his second child. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work," he wrote.

"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time."