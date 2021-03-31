SMILEZ Stages A "Simp Walk" For Second Single

SMILEZ has officially released his second official single and music video, dropping "Simp Walk" on all digital streaming platforms alongside a music video shot in Los Angeles.

The new song follows "Head Shoulders" as his latest attempt to gain viral success. The all-yellow-wearing rapper stages a "Simp Walk" through the streets of LA, modeling his event after Amber Rose's well-known Slut Walk. Backed by dozens of models wearing yellow bikinis, SMILEZ carried his "I'm A Hoe Too" sign à la 21 Savage and stopped traffic for a few hours.

While the record doesn't disguise itself from its degrading nature, SMILEZ passes the video off as comedy, attempting to book a room in an apartment complex for himself and about thirty half-naked ladies. Despite the fact that they weren't able to get a room, SMILEZ ended up buying them McDonald's, so at least they didn't leave empty-handed?

Watch the new video single "Simp Walk" below and read our 2020 interview with SMILEZ here to learn more about him.

Quotable Lyrics:

She a freak, she belong in the circus

She a beast in the sheets when the Perc hit

She a queen but to me she worth it

She a demon but I'm who she worship

She a demon so how you possessed her?

How you cuffin' her? I just f*ckin' neglect her

How you lovin' her? I don't even respect her

Now take all of the dots and connect 'em