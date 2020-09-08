mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SMILEZ Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders" Following 6ix9ine Feature

Alex Zidel
September 08, 2020 11:07
265 Views
10
1
SMILEZ/Create Music GroupSMILEZ/Create Music Group
SMILEZ/Create Music Group

Head Shoulders
SMILEZ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

SMILEZ releases his debut single "Head Shoulders" following his co-sign from Tekashi 6ix9ine.


When Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched, the hip-hop community was convinced that nobody would want to work with the brash rapper anymore. Then, Nicki Minaj defied expectations and they went #1 with "TROLLZ." A number of other budding stars took the bait and jumped at the opportunity to work with the controversial artist, including SMILEZ, who previously toured with him.

Netting a feature on TattleTales on the song "CHARLIE," the all-yellow artist made his mark and attracted all kinds of eyes. Who is this mysterious person that we had never heard of before Friday? If you were looking to hear more from SMILEZ, he took advantage of time and dropped his debut single "Head Shoulders" on the same day, giving people something extra to listen to and offering up a sample size of what he's all about.

The nursery-rhyme structure of the song is reminiscent of early 6ix9ine habits, and his aggressive backing vocals in the second verse also call to the rapper's influence on the young up-and-comer.

If you're a fan of 6ix9ine, listen below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

She told me get another bottle, got her Uber
She way too close up on my body, can't maneuver
She got good brain though, I heard she like a tutor
She get around town though, she like a rumor

SMILEZ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  265
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SMILEZ new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SMILEZ Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders" Following 6ix9ine Feature
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject