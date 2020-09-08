SMILEZ Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders" Following 6ix9ine Feature

When Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched, the hip-hop community was convinced that nobody would want to work with the brash rapper anymore. Then, Nicki Minaj defied expectations and they went #1 with "TROLLZ." A number of other budding stars took the bait and jumped at the opportunity to work with the controversial artist, including SMILEZ, who previously toured with him.

Netting a feature on TattleTales on the song "CHARLIE," the all-yellow artist made his mark and attracted all kinds of eyes. Who is this mysterious person that we had never heard of before Friday? If you were looking to hear more from SMILEZ, he took advantage of time and dropped his debut single "Head Shoulders" on the same day, giving people something extra to listen to and offering up a sample size of what he's all about.

The nursery-rhyme structure of the song is reminiscent of early 6ix9ine habits, and his aggressive backing vocals in the second verse also call to the rapper's influence on the young up-and-comer.

If you're a fan of 6ix9ine, listen below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

She told me get another bottle, got her Uber

She way too close up on my body, can't maneuver

She got good brain though, I heard she like a tutor

She get around town though, she like a rumor