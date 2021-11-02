Sleepy Hallow Drops Video For "Luv Em All"

The "2055" rapper turned the house into the club for the "Luv Em All" video.

After dropping the deluxe edition of Still Sleep? early last month, rapper Sleepy Hallow is back with visuals for the record's third track, "Luv Em All."

Partying in a mansion-turned-nightclub, the Diesel Filmz-directed video for "Luv Em All" find Sleepy Hallow surrounded by bikini-clad women, describing everything he loves about them all. Rocking a throwback Utah Jazz Karl Malone jersey, the "2055" rapper maneuvers his way through a sea of beautiful women before the party turns into a pillow fight, and the pillow fight turns into a candlelit bubble bath with a handful of guests.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

With neon lights making every bikini fluorescent and every diamond in Sleepy Hallow's watch and chains shimmer, the "Luv Em All" video is a testament to the lifestyle the 21-year-old Brooklyn rapper is living. Rapping, "Yeah, I got some feelings, but my heart in a grave, all these hoes I could save, but I ain't got a cape, I know you wanna stay, but it's money to be made," Sleepy Hallow tells a tale of being tempted by lust, but assures that it's still money over everything.

Check out the visuals for Sleepy Hallow's "Luv Em All" and let us know what you think in the comments.