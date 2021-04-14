Sleepy Hallow Puts One In The Sky On "2055"

It looks like Brooklyn's Sleepy Hallow is aiming to outwork his peers this year. The rapper's coming with back-to-back hits, first releasing "2 Sauce" and now, arriving with his latest record, "2055." The tone is set on the rapper's melancholic anthem by bluesy guitar tones and heavy drums. Hallow shares his woes through monotone sing-rap delivery as he details loneliness and mistrust. Despite the gloomy tone to the single, the infectious hook makes it as anthemic as any of his more adrenaline-fueled records.

Sleepy is nearly a year removed from the release of his last project, Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President which featured the single, "Deep End." Following the release of the project, the rapper unveiled "Tip Toe" ft. Sheff G which reached nearly 6M views on YouTube since its August release.

Peep the latest from Sleepy below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know n***as cap, and bitches lie

Came from dirt, can't go back

You can see it in my eyes