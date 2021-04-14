mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sleepy Hallow Puts One In The Sky On "2055"

Aron A.
April 14, 2021 13:44
206 Views
50
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

2055
Sleepy Hallow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sleepy Hallow shares a new single.


It looks like Brooklyn's Sleepy Hallow is aiming to outwork his peers this year. The rapper's coming with back-to-back hits, first releasing "2 Sauce" and now, arriving with his latest record, "2055." The tone is set on the rapper's melancholic anthem by bluesy guitar tones and heavy drums. Hallow shares his woes through monotone sing-rap delivery as he details loneliness and mistrust. Despite the gloomy tone to the single, the infectious hook makes it as anthemic as any of his more adrenaline-fueled records.

Sleepy is nearly a year removed from the release of his last project, Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President which featured the single, "Deep End." Following the release of the project, the rapper unveiled "Tip Toe" ft. Sheff G which reached nearly 6M views on YouTube since its August release.

Peep the latest from Sleepy below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I know n***as cap, and bitches lie
Came from dirt, can't go back
You can see it in my eyes

Sleepy Hallow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  1
  206
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sleepy Hallow
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sleepy Hallow Puts One In The Sky On "2055"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject