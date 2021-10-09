Sleepy Hallow Drops Off "Still Sleep? (Deluxe)"

The Winners Circle is putting in work. Unfortunately, Sheff G remains behind bars but Sleepy Hallow has been holding down the fort in his absence. The rapper has been a pivotal force in the Brooklyn drill scene alongside Sheff but his ear for beats has certainly helped him stand out. The hard-hitting knock of drill music often contrasts the soft samples he chooses.

It was an aspect of his artistry that was further explored on his latest album, Still Sleep? On Friday, he delivered the deluxe edition of the project including 11 new songs. The Coi Leray-assisted "2055" remix makes the tracklist, along with remixes to hit singles like "2 Sauce," including a new verse from Skillibeng, and "Mi No Sabe" ft. Chucky73 and Casper Magico.

Check out the latest from Sleepy Hallow below.