mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sleepy Hallow Drops Off "Still Sleep? (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
October 09, 2021 09:57
382 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Still Sleep? (Deluxe)
Sleepy Hallow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Winners Circle rapper delivers the deluxe edition of "Still Sleep?" featuring remixes of "2 Sauce" and "Mi No Sabe."


The Winners Circle is putting in work. Unfortunately, Sheff G remains behind bars but Sleepy Hallow has been holding down the fort in his absence. The rapper has been a pivotal force in the Brooklyn drill scene alongside Sheff but his ear for beats has certainly helped him stand out. The hard-hitting knock of drill music often contrasts the soft samples he chooses. 

It was an aspect of his artistry that was further explored on his latest album, Still Sleep? On Friday, he delivered the deluxe edition of the project including 11 new songs. The Coi Leray-assisted "2055" remix makes the tracklist, along with remixes to hit singles like "2 Sauce," including a new verse from Skillibeng, and "Mi No Sabe" ft. Chucky73 and Casper Magico.

Check out the latest from Sleepy Hallow below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sleepy Hallow Drops Off "Still Sleep? (Deluxe)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject