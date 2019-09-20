Skyzoo & Pete Rock Join Forces For Their New Collab Project "Retropolitan"

Skyzoo and Pete Rock have finally unleashed their brand new joint project, Retropolitan. Skyzoo is stand-out emcee in his own right while Pete Rock is one of the greatest producers in hip-hop so you already know the combination of the two is just magic. The two came through with a project that's meant to appease the taste of the hip-hop purists who've been longing for more of the traditional sounds.

The two have been teasing the project for a minute. Starting off with "It's All Good," they followed it up with "Eastern Conference All-Stars" and now, they've released the twelve-track project in its entirety. The project features a few other emcees on it, although Skyzoo gets the majority of the job done on his own. Among the features as Griselda Records' Benny The Butcher, Conway, and Westside Gunn, as well as Styles P and Raheem DeVaughn.