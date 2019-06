Skizzy Mars issues the summertime proper with his latest "Calabasas" track, a bouncy and pop-tinged new track that finds the artist floating over the track in an addictive creation.

Produced by 94skrt, Cássio & Jae Green, the track is loaded down by a sticky backdrop that provides a fine complement to Skizzy's sing-songy delivery.

The cut is part of the tracklist currently composing the unreleased Free Skizzy Mars project, due for release sometime this year. Until that arrives, get acquainted witnSkizy MArs' catalog.

Quotable Lyrics

Your bitch wanna wife me, 'cause ain't nobody like me

Ain't nobody like me, ain't nobody like this (Hey)

I feel like Mike T., I'm good with the right wrist (Hey)

I'm makin' movies, I feel like Spike Lee