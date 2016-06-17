Say what you will but this kid can write. In 2011, at the age of 17, Skizzy Mars introduced himself to the world as a douchebag. His debut single, aptly titled “Douchebag,” is an infectious ode to life as an asshole, and it was the kind of polarizing song that made you hate it or love it and re-post it either way. Skizzy Mars is the stuff that viral is made of, and since “Douchebag,” he’s released a full length LP (Alone Together) featuring a whole bunch of artists including JoJo. We’re always impressed to see an artist carve out his own lane. Skizzy, ball’s in your court.