Skizzy Mars Delivers His New Song "No Advice"

Aron A.
May 25, 2019 17:07
No Advice
Skizzy Mars

Skizzy Mars is back with some new heat.


Skizzy Mars has been consistently blessing us with new music over the years. The Harlem rapper first came in the game in 2011 and since then, he's been on a constant grind, collaborating with everyone from Trapo to G-Eazy. Now, he's working on a new project which we hope comes out sometime this year titled, Free Skizzy Mars. He returned this week with some new heat to hold fans over until the project comes in its entirety.

Skizzy Mars blessed his fans with new music and a new video for his latest track, "No Advice." The rapper delivers an upbeat banger that sounds like a reckless banger to have banging during the pre-drink gathering. 

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Skizzy Mars and keep your eyes out for Free Skizzy Mars.

Quotable Lyrics
Believe the hype
Yeah, it's right
She enticed and she looking nice, Ayy
You a dime, one more time, roll the dice
Living on the fucking edge, that's my life, dawg

Skizzy Mars
