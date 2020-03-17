By now, it should be common knowledge that Tom Brady has decided to move on from the New England Patriots after 20 seasons of greatness. The news has come as quite a shock to all of the Patriots fans out there who thought their reign over the league would never end. Of course, it had to die off at some point and that's exactly what has happened here. Both Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have issued statements regarding Brady's departure and are wishing him the best as he chooses a new team.

Skip Bayless weighed in on the situation with some blistering indictments of Belichick. Many feel as though the head coach is the mastermind of the Patriots dynasty while Bayless thinks it's all because of Brady. The FS1 host took to his Twitter account where he blamed the coach for running Brady out of Boston while also predicting that Brady will do better than Belichick will, next season.

Bayless also made sure to note that he thinks Brady will end up on the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback will be able to decide on his fate as of tomorrow and we can't wait to see how it all plays out. With this in mind, be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates as we will make sure to bring them to you.