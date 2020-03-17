Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady officially announced on Tuesday morning that he will not be returning to the Pats for his 21st NFL season, and will instead explore options with one of the other QB-needy teams in the league.

It goes without saying, fans of the other 31 NFL franchises are rejoicing this morning while Pats Nation comes to grips with the end of an era. As New Englanders try to wrap their head around life without TB12, team owner Robert Kraft issued a statement explaining how he learned of the news himself.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday morning, Kraft revealed (H/T NBC Sports), "I thought he was coming over as he has for the last 10 years to quietly get things done."

Says Kraft, "Tommy initiated contact last night & came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son." When asked if he was disappointed about the Patriots' negotiations with Brady, Kraft replied, "It's not about that. This is big picture. I just don't think he was going to be happy staying in our system at this point."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady has not made a decision on where he will play next season and he will continue to explore his options. As it stands, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers appear to be the only two potential landing spots.