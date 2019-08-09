On Thursday's edition of "Undisputed" on FS1, Lil Wayne joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk all things sports, including his opinion that LeBron James is the GOAT. While that may be up for debate, Bayless says there's no debating that Weezy is an even better man than he is an artist.

During Friday's taping, Bayless gave a heartfelt thank you to Wayne, describing how he helped out his best friend's son, who has been battling cancer.

"I want to thank Wayne for helping my best friend from childhood - his son at 22 who has been battling cancer, his name is Sam Humphries. Wayne went out of his way to pep talk Sam during his chemo, had him out to the Forum for his concert last night, gave him VIP treatment, and shouted him out during the concert - and Sam got a standing ovation from the sold out crowd. Thank you Wayne, you're an all-time great artist, obviously, but Wayne is a good man."

