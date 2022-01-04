Antonio Brown's outburst on Sunday has been the talk of the NFL world as of late. It was certainly one of the most bizarre moments in the history of the NFL as Brown took off all of his equipment and promptly chucked it into the crowd before leaving MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers have essentially made it clear that AB is no longer a member of the team, and there are debates surrounding whether or not he truly deserves another chance.

Skip Bayless of Undisputed has been very adamant that Brown should have never been given a chance with the Bucs in the first place. With that being said, he still feels like the situation is an unfortunate one. On today's episode of Undisputed, Bayless even made the case that Brown's downfall can largely be attributed to social media and the traps he got himself in.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

"Antonio Brown became the first high-profile victim in sports of social media. He went over the edge into it and he couldn't come back from it," Bayless said before writing "AB became obsessed and addicted to social media. All of Antonio’s bad behavior got reinforced, if not flat-out encouraged, by those that wanted him to thumb his nose."

Social media can certainly be a destructive place, and this is something that AB knows all too well. Unfortunately, it has ultimately led us to this moment, where AB could very well be on the verge of being blacklisted from the league.

