Skip Bayless is one of the harshest critics in all of sports media and whenever he gets on Undisputed, you can be sure he's going to say something a bit controversial. Just like many of our readers, Bayless was watching UFC 264 on Saturday night as Conor McGregor took on Dustin Poirier in what should have been a trilogy fight for the ages. Instead, we got a one-round doctor stoppage caused by McGregor's ankle snapping in half.

It was a pretty gruesome scene and for many, it was the ushering in of a new era in which McGregor just simply isn't the guy he used to be. Bayless is one of the people who agrees with this assessment, and today, he noted that had the fight gone on past the first round, he still believes McGregor would have lost, and that he would have lost badly.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"I would've given Conor McGregor less than 0% of winning that fight if it had continued. That doctor's stoppage took Conor off the hook a little, it saved him from more disgrace because he was about to get shredded," Bayless said before adding "I have loved me some Conor McGregor. He is as entertaining an athlete as I have ever seen in any sport. But Saturday night was the beginning of the end, if not the end."

McGregor got out of surgery yesterday and now, he has a long recovery ahead. For now, it seems like he is still determined to continue on with his career, although as Bayless explained, it might be hard for him to get past this one.

Stay tuned for more news from the MMA world, as we will be sure to keep you informed.