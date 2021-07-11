Conor McGregor had high hopes going into his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Despite losing the last bout, McGregor was confident that he would be able to come out and dominate as he looked to bounce back. At the start of the fight, McGregor looked pretty good as he delivered some leg kicks while also offering some strikes to Poirier's head.

Eventually, the momentum of the match shifted and Poirier had McGregor on the verge of a TKO. Then, a gruesome injury struck McGregor right at the end of the first round as his ankle buckled underneath him and snapped. It was a truly revolting sight although McGregor didn't seem to register the seriousness of the injury. As a result of this injury, the fight was called in favor of Poirier, who has officially surpassed McGregor in their rivalry.

The injury caught the eye of social media who were pretty shaken up by the entire thing. As for McGregor, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan following the fight and he had some disparaging things to say about Poirier's wife. As Poirier left the Octagon, McGregor told his opponent that his wife is in his DMs and that he needs to keep an eye on her.

Following the scene, McGregor was carried off on a stretcher and he played to the crowd the entire time. Needless to say, he didn't seem to care about the injury, and instead, he just wanted to put on a good show for the crowd.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen where McGregor's career will go. He won't be fighting for belts anytime soon, however, he seems destined to return to the fight game at least in some capacity.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

