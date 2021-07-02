Skip Bayless' obsession with LeBron James has always been strange. Since the start of LeBron's career, Skip has always marched around with a feeling of skepticism about LeBron's greatness. Whenever James faulters, you can expect Skip to go on Undisputed and proudly gloat about how he is always right. Skip will even reach like Mr. Fantastic as he knows it will get people to listen to him and boost the ratings of his show.

Case in point, last night, Skip took to Twitter accusing LeBron of trying to upstage Chris Paul on Wednesday night. Paul and the Suns secured their spot in the NBA Finals that night, in the Staples Center, no less. As Bayless points out, LeBron and Damian Lillard were seen at a WNBA game just down the street, on the same night. In Skip's eyes, this was a shot at Paul, who is supposed to be friends with LeBron.

"Am I understanding correctly that LeBron took Dame to the WNBA game being played down the street from Staples at the Convention Center WHILE LEBRON'S CLOSE FRIEND CP3 WAS PLAYING FOR HIS 1ST FINALS? HOW CHILDISH WAS THAT, TRYING TO UPSTAGE CP3/CLIPPERS AT STAPLES? So LeBron," Skip wrote.

The real storyline here is that LeBron is trying to hang out with Lillard, who could be traded in the offseason. The Lakers could use a guy like him, and it only makes sense for LeBron to get in a good word with Dame. As for the Chris Paul thing, we can just chalk it up to Skip being the hater that he is.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA