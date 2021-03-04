Skip Bayless is one of the most polarizing figures in the sports broadcasting world although that hasn't stopped him from pushing forward and delivering his unashamed sports takes. Ever since leaving ESPN in 2016, fans have been wondering if there would ever come a time where he reunites with Stephen A. Smith, who he did First Take with for many years. In fact, there were rumors that a reunion could happen as soon as this year due to Bayless's contract situation.

According to reporter Andrew Marchand, Bayless opted to stay put at FS1, as he signed a $32 million deal that will last him another four years. What makes this story particularly interesting is the fact that Bayless was offered a big contract by ESPN, but in the end, Bayless opted to decline it.

This news will come as a bit of a disappointment to those who wanted to see Smith and Bayless back together again after such a long time apart. After all, these two made history together and it would have been great to see what kind of debates they would have gotten into, especially over the course of the past year.

Moving forward, Undisputed will continue to go strong, which is good news for Shannon Sharpe, and of course, FS1.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images