Skip Bayless has had a storied history when it comes to hating on LeBron James. At this point, Skip just can't help himself as he always has something negative to say about one of the greatest basketball players of all time. These days, Bayless is mostly getting at LeBron for not being clutch anymore and for withering away in the fourth quarter. Bayless seldom provides the context that LeBron is getting older, but that's because it doesn't fit his narrative.

Today, Bayless got on Undisputed and went at LeBron for, you guessed it, getting paid. Essentially, Bayless believes that LeBron should have refused to take max money throughout his career, and instead, should have taken a pay cut so that he could have better teammates. Bayless says a ton of successful players have done this, and LeBron missed out on championships by taking the max deals.

"Kudos to LeBron. But my pet peeve has always been that he insisted on taking max salary at a time he could've backed off like Brady, Jordan and Duncan did. What does he need more money for? He needed a supporting cast," Bayless said.

While taking less money can lead to a better team, hating on LeBron for getting paid is just a little bit of a stretch. However, it should come as no surprise when you consider how Bayless has always been creative when it comes to his distaste for the Lakers superstar.

Harry How/Getty Images