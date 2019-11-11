Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith were the dream team when it came to sports talk television. The two made a name for themselves on the show First Take as they shared some hilarious and iconic moments over the years. Back in 2016, ESPN lost their contract negotiation with Bayless to Fox as they brought him on for the show with Shannon Sharpe called Undisputed. Max Kellerman was brought in to replace Skip and while Kellerman has done a fine job, his chemistry with Stephen A. just isn't the same.

Well, it seems like Bayless and Smith could be reuniting on First Take in the future. In a report from Front Office Sports, it was revealed that Bayless' contract with FOX comes to a close in 2020 and that he is willing to talk to ESPN and see what they offer him.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

Smith just signed a five-year extension with ESPN and will continue to be the host on First Take. Based on the report, both Bayless and Smith are interested in working together again which would be a huge victory for sports fans everywhere. If these two start working together again, the internet will be blessed with some pretty incredible memes and we're here for it.

