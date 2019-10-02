Skinnyfromthe9 is still trying to keep the ball rolling, even without the team that he came in with. The rapper was formerly managed by 6ix9ine's ex-manager, Shotti. And although Shotti is currently in prison, Skinnyfromthe9 still has a lot of love for him.



Earlier this week, 50 Cent hinted that he was working towards getting the rights to a movie based on 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Bloods. ScHoolboy Q is already trying to snag the role of 6ix9ine but Skinnyfromthe9 believes making a film on the situation is downright disrespectful

"You know what I think is fucked up? Is that, this trial, there's a lot of people getting split from their families. There's a lot of people not coming home," he told TMZ. "Now you talkin' about this movie and all this other shit. Everybody wants to speak on Tr3yway this and Tr3yway that and Shotti this and 6ix9ine that. Does anyone check on Shotti's family? Y'all talkin' about a movie. Has anyone reached out to Shotti and asked 'how do you feel about a movie?'"

On the topic of 6ix9ine making a comeback from this, Skinny stated that he does think it's possible. However, when asked if he thinks that 6ix9ine will be safe when he comes back home, Skinny shrugged his shoulders and muttered, "he has security.

Peep the video below.