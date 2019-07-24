mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Skinnyfromthe9 Drops Off His New Song "Girls Ain't Loyal"

July 23, 2019 20:54
Skinnyfromthe9 is feeling a type of way.


Skinnyfromthe9's spent the majority of the time that he's been in the game trying to defend himself both online and in person. He's managed to get himself in some trouble but recently, he's been putting in work and collaborating with a ton of other rappers. At the end of June, he teamed up with Phresher, Fetty Wap, Soulja Boy and PluHeph on "Bling Blaow." Just days later, he released his joint collab tape with Fetty Wap. Now that he's back on his solo grind, he drops off his new track, "Girls Ain't Loyal."

Skinnyfromthe9 tries to showcase his pop sensibilities on "Girls Ain't Loyal." The song's title pretty much sums up Skinny's main statement on the song. He flexes his melodic, softer side on this record which was produced by MVA Beats & Palazzo Beats & Felipe Spain. 

Quotable Lyrics
Took an L but I bounced back
Can I get my cell back?
I see n***as bitin'
Wish they could find where my mind at

