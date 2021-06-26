Ski Mask The Slump God's Infectious Energy Is On Full Display In "The Matrix"

Ski Mask The Slump God was one of the best artists of the SoundCloud era and over the years, he has managed to keep his fanbase excited with some dope projects and even some viral snippets online. The last time we got a Ski Mask project was all the way back in 2018 and for two and a half years, fans have been clamoring for something new. On Friday, Ski delivered just that as he dropped his new tape Sin City: The Mixtape.

With this song, we get Ski Mask's signature style as there are some very loud 808s all while Ski delivers a fast and aggressive flow that is full of braggadocios and hedonistic bars. This is the kind of style you can expect all throughout his new project which has been receiving rave reviews from longtime fans.

You can check out this new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

He gon' need a first-aid kit, ain't doin' the waitin'

This ass whoopin' is free, just like the Masons

Giant what I am, Attack on Titan

A beast in your reality, somethin' like lycan