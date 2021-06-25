mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ski Mask The Slump God Drops Off "Sin City The Mixtape"

Erika Marie
June 25, 2021 01:14
Sin City The Mixtape
Ski Mask the Slump God

The Florida rapper flies solo on his fourth mixtape.


We recently received Ski Mask the Slump God's L.A. Leakers freestyle offering just ahead of his latest mixtape's release. The Florida rapper appeared on Power 106's popular show to spit a few bars over Busta Rhymes's classic "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See," and his fans are still praising his appearance. It added to the hype already surrounding his Friday (June 25) delivery of Sin City The Mixtape, a project inspired by Frank Miller's popular comic book series that received a film adaptation in the 2000s.

On Sin City The Mixtape, Ski stands alone on the nine-track project where his familiar aggressive delivery is on full display. He's previously promised that he has a series of projects he's planning on releasing this year, so stream Sin City The Mixtape and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro
2. Dr. Seuss
3. ADMIT IT
4. The Matrix
5. Ya!
6. Merlin's Staff
7. Lost in Time
8. Fire Hazard
9. Mental Magneto

