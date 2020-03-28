Skepta, Chip & D-Block Europe's Young Adz Collide On "Insomnia" Tape

Skepta is the double OG of UK's grime scene but he's continued to keep the following generations of MCs under his wing. Such is the case with his new collaborative project with Chip and Young Adz of D-Block Europe who've joined forces for their new joint effort, Insomnia. Laced with 12-tracks in total, Skepta, Chip, and Young Adz represent for the three generations of UK rappers. Money Montage, Cardo -- producer of lead single "WAZE -- Da Beat Freakz, Skepta, and Fanatix contribute to the production on the project.

The key to this project is that all three rappers are simply having fun on the project. Tracks like "St Tropez" which includes a sample of M.I.A's "Paper Planes" is an immediate stand-out with an ode to jungle and UK garage. "Mains" and "Golden Brown" are also stand-outs on the project as the three rappers detail their rags-to-riches lifestyle over soulful MMG-influenced production.

Check out the entire project below.