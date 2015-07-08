Chip
- NewsChip Returns Fire After Stormzy's Subliminals On "CLASH?"Chip fires back at Stormzy on his latest track. By Aron A.
- NewsChip Enlists Headie One, Young M.A. & More On "Snakes & Ladders"UK's Chip returns with his 11th mixtape.By Aron A.
- NewsYoung M.A. Assists Chip & Young Adz On "Lumidee"The New York MC teams up with the "Insomnia" collaborators on "Lumidee."By Aron A.
- NewsChip Is Back At Stormzy's Neck With "10 Commandments"Chip doesn't hold his tongue on his latest send for Stormzy. By Aron A.
- NewsChip Sends Shots At Stormzy On "Flowers"Stormzy finds himself engulfed in yet another beef in 2020 after Chip fires shots on "Flowers."By Aron A.
- NewsChip Is Back With His New Banger "Lock Down"Chip is back in action with his latest banger "Lock Down."By Aron A.
- NewsChip Pays Homage To The Late Black The Ripper On "0420"RIP Black The Ripper!By Aron A.
- NewsSkepta, Chip & Young Adz Flip A Classic M.I.A Record On "St. Tropez"Skepta, Chip, and D-Block Europe's "St. Tropez" flips M.I.A's "Paper Planes."By Aron A.
- MixtapesSkepta, Chip & D-Block Europe's Young Adz Collide On "Insomnia" TapeSkepta, Chip and Young Adz take it from the estate to private jets on "Insomnia."By Aron A.
- NewsSkepta, Chip & D-Block Europe's Young Adz Join Forces On "WAZE"Skepta, Chip & Young Adz new project "Insomnia" drops this week.By Aron A.
- NewsChip Drowns Out The BS On Hypnotic New Song "Sparko"Chip returns with a big zoot on "Sparko."By Aron A.
- BarsChip Slays His "Daily Duppy" Session With GRM DailyChip's "Daily Duppy" checks in at a World-level.By Devin Ch
- NewsBallin'Listen to Chip's "Ballin'" featuring Yakki Divioshi.By Patrick Lyons