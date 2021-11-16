A shooting near a Colorado high school has left an Aurora, community stunned. Back in 2012, Aurora became a focal point after James Holmes walked into a movie theater, let off tear gas, and opened fire on the crowd. Twelve people were murdered in that tragic incident, and now the city is once again in the headlines after six teenagers were rushed to the hospital after falling victim to a drive-by shooting.

According to reports, the six teens were students at Aurora Central High School. The campus was reportedly locked down immediately following the incident. The victims' were listed as a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, and an 18-year-old male.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman reportedly came forward with a statement following the incident.

A shooting today in a park by Aurora Central High School has left six young people hospitalized. My prayers are with the injured and their families. As the facts surrounding this incident become known, I look forward to hearing from our Chief of Police and from our District Attorney about what actions will be taken to apprehend and prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, those responsible for this incident. The most important function of government is the protection of its people and I strongly believe that public safety must always be the top priority for this city.

Witnesses told police there were anywhere between 50 to 70 shots heard before students ran for safety. There are said to be multiple suspects involved in this shooting and police have reached out to the public for help. Watch news clips below.

[via]