SiR Returns To Share Groovy "Nothing Even Matters" Single

As he prepares for the arrival of his Heavy album, Inglewood-born recording artist SiR has shared a groovy new single to set the R&B season mood for his fans called "Nothing Even Matters."

While shooting a cover story for Okay Player, the 35-year-old gave an interview revealing what listeners can expect to hear from him, also breaking down the details of his latest single, which he's described as "the best song he's ever created about his wife" as he croons about their journey together and not being able to picture life without her.

As for the record as a whole, SiR hinted that Heavy will be thematically similar to Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. "I think my album is very similar to [Kendrick’s] because it talks a lot about mental health, and it talks a lot about just growth," he shared.

"It’s me growing as a person, and I think that’s what [Kendrick] was trying to show people on his album, who he was at the moment. I definitely enjoyed the album."

Stream "Nothing Even Matters" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Since I can remember, I been rollin' with the stones

Didn't really think I'd ever find a place I belong

But since you came in the picture, I made a vow to behave

Didn't want you dealin' with someone who would just drown in your wave

