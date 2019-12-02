SiR & Zacari Plot Against Each Other In "Mood" Visual

Stream the official Mez for Heirs directed visual.

SiR dropped off his third studio album Chasing Summer at the end of the beloved season just two months ago and the whole tape served as an enjoyable listen from top to bottom. The Inglewood bred musician boasted features from Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Kadhja Bonet, and Sabrina Claudio.

Zacari was also featured on the album on the hit track "Mood" and today the duo has come together to drop off the song's official video. The over three-minute clip shows Zacari playing the "good guy" while SiR plays the "bad guy." No drama goes down but it's clear that Zacari and his crew are vying for SiR's stack of cash that he flexes at the top of the video.

SiR and Zacari are both proud TDE musicians and SiR previously expressed kind words on working with his affiliate. "Zacari is surprising me, every day [he] plays me some crazy shit. He’s a recording machine, probably has 1,000 records ready to go," he said. "I’m excited for the future and what we all have in store. We’re blessed and definitely love each other, [we] care about each other to succeed."

