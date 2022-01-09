Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, has died, the "Nothing compares 2U" singer confirmed on Twitter, Friday night. Sinead had revealed that Shane had been missing on Thursday, and asked for help locating him.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," O'Connor tweeted.



Gaye Gerard / Getty Images

She also shared Bob Marley's "Ride Natty Ride" as a tribute to him in another post.

"This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us," O'Connor captioned the song.

Shane was born in 2004. His father was musician Dónal Lunny.

After Shane went missing, Sinead called out the hospital for letting him out in the first place: “Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits.”

